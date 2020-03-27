police lights night

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a double shooting early Friday in Petersburg, police said.

In a social media posting at about 2:30 a.m., Petersburg police said they were conducting a death investigation at the intersection of Battersea Lane and W. Washington Street.

Two males, whose ages were not released, were found shot. One was reported to be in serious condition and airlifted to an area hospital. The other victim died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The deceased victim's name was being withheld by police pending notification of relatives.

Police said the shooting incident remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area about the time of the shooting and may have seen or heard anything, was urged to call police at (804) 732-4222 or provide tips at p3tips.com.

