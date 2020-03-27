One person was killed and another was seriously wounded in a double shooting early Friday in Petersburg, police said.
In a social media posting at about 2:30 a.m., Petersburg police said they were conducting a death investigation at the intersection of Battersea Lane and W. Washington Street.
Two males, whose ages were not released, were found shot. One was reported to be in serious condition and airlifted to an area hospital. The other victim died as a result of his injuries, police said.
The deceased victim's name was being withheld by police pending notification of relatives.
Police said the shooting incident remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information, or who was in the area about the time of the shooting and may have seen or heard anything, was urged to call police at (804) 732-4222 or provide tips at p3tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Thinning the herd
Another two citizens down at the end of a gun barrel..... one for eternity. And the republican approach to addressing this? Cowardly tucking their tails between their legs and fleeing the Capitol when Governor Northam called them into session to address gun violence.
They could have owned the debate and determined the legislation (or lack thereof). Instead, by their cowardice, they ceded the big ground to the Democrats and the Democrats took the state.
Thankfully we now have law-and-order Democrats in power who are NOT afraid to make it harder for criminals to get guns.
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
My old neighborhood and this was unheard of when I was a kid growing up among post WWII families and where the males worked in the nearby factories to support their growing families. Today, they hang out on the corners and shoot one another over disrespect.
Sad … the Coronavirus has cause Flaky Drakie to lose grip of his major job, getting shed of asphalt weapons, and other guns that do mischief. Period.
Sad.... all Spacy Peter can contribute to the discussion is his obsession over me.
Annnnnd touchè!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.