One man was wounded in a stabbing Saturday night and another was shot to death early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to police.
At 9:46 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1700 block of N. 19th Street for a reported shooting but once on scene police found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, not a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Broad Street at 2:37 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Keystone Cops of Richmond were AWOL again as more irresponsible citizens, who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for their own self-defense was victimized. A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states the police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that there is no evidence that gun restrictions reduce gun violence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.