One man was wounded in a stabbing Saturday night and another was shot to death early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to police.

At 9:46 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1700 block of N. 19th Street for a reported shooting but once on scene police found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, not a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were called to the 1700 block of E. Broad Street at 2:37 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

