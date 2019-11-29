One of three men who robbed a Richmond 7-Eleven store of $400 and three boxes of Cigarillos - after failing to shoot their way into a closed firearms store in Ashland - will be sentenced in federal court Monday.
Devin A.J. Walcott, 21, faces roughly 8 to 10 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines after pleading guilty in August to robbery and aiding and abetting another in the use of a firearm during the robbery. In exchange for the plea, the government will drop a charge of conspiracy to steal firearms from a licensed dealer.
According to court documents, Walcott admitted in pleading guilty that in the early hours of Nov. 23, 2017, he and two others plotted breaking in to the Green Top Sporting Goods store in Ashland. Walcott drove them in his vehicle.
When they arrived at the store they tried to break in through a glass door then one of them unsuccessfully sought to shoot a padlock off of a gateway to the store - both attempts were unsuccessful. An employee inside the store preparing to open it yelled at the three who then fled.
An hour later the three were at the 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of W. Cary St., in Richmond. Each wore masks and gloves when they entered the store. The man holding the firearm - not Walcott - demanded money and cigarillos and ordered everyone in the store to remain still.
Walcott is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. The U.S. attorney's office is seeking a term of slightly over nine and just under 10 years while Walcott's lawyer is asking for roughly 8 and a half years.
"While there is no justification, or excuse, for the acts . . . the lack of sophistication utilized therein, support the position that they were carried out by immature, risky, and impulsive individuals," wrote Walcott's lawyer, Valencia Roberts, in a sentencing memorandum to Gibney.
