Two Richmond police officers and a 19-year-old man were injured early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire on the city’s South Side, authorities said. One of the officers has life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue, near the Manchester Bridge. When the officers arrived, they encountered three men in the 1000 block of Semmes.

"During their interaction, one of the males produced a firearm and exchanged gunfire with one of the officers," police said in a statement released at 7 p.m. Tuesday. "It was at this time the two officers were struck, along with the suspect."

The two injured officers and the man who was shot were taken to a hospital for treatment. One officer suffered life-threatening injuries; the other officers and the suspect each had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said early Tuesday morning that they detained the two other men. In the later release, police said the men remained on the scene.

Waseem A. Hackett, 19, the man who was shot, was charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Hackett was also served with outstanding warrants from a nearby jurisdiction, police said, and additional charges are pending. Police said Hackett has no known permanent address.

Police said only one of the three men said they had attended the protests that had swept the city earlier that day. They did not say which man it was.

One witness said he was visiting from Tennessee and staying with his father, who lives near where the shooting unfolded.

This witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he heard a loud siren about 1:30 a.m. and heard tires screech and a car door slam. He looked outside and saw two police officers get out of a car and approach a group of men as if the officers planned to search the men. Suddenly, both officers backed off quickly and the witness saw at least one muzzle flash. He said he heard five to six shots.

"I don’t know who shot first," he said.

Lisa Kirk, who lives in an apartment near the scene, said she awoke to the sound of sirens, looked outside and heard gunshots in the area of SunTrust Mortgage. "There were three shots very, very quickly in a row,” she said. "A police officer kept saying, ‘Get in your car, get in your car. Then the cavalry arrived from every direction."

Some of the police cars jumped the median on Semmes Avenue and the officers blocked off surrounding streets, she said.

Kirk also said she saw police escorting a detainee afterward and that she was surprised by how calm the police appeared.

Police said in a news release that the RPD’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for the police chief and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

This appears to be the first officer-involved shooting in the city this year, according to independent records kept by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Police could not confirm that on Tuesday.

Last year, Richmond officers were involved in two separate shootings, neither of which was fatal.

In 2018, RPD officers shot four people, killing two.

In one of the fatal shootings, in May 2018, an officer shot Marcus-David Peters, who was unarmed, naked and in a mental health crisis when he charged the officer. In December of that year, two officers killed a man who refused to drop the knife he was using to attack a woman in the backyard of her home on Cary Street.

