Two Richmond police officers and a 19-year-old man were injured early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire on the city’s South Side, authorities said. One of the officers has life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of an armed person in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue, near the Manchester Bridge. When the officers arrived, they encountered three men in the 1000 block of Semmes.
"During their interaction, one of the males produced a firearm and exchanged gunfire with one of the officers," police said in a statement released at 7 p.m. Tuesday. "It was at this time the two officers were struck, along with the suspect."
The two injured officers and the man who was shot were taken to a hospital for treatment. One officer suffered life-threatening injuries; the other officers and the suspect each had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said early Tuesday morning that they detained the two other men. In the later release, police said the men remained on the scene.
Waseem A. Hackett, 19, the man who was shot, was charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Hackett was also served with outstanding warrants from a nearby jurisdiction, police said, and additional charges are pending. Police said Hackett has no known permanent address.
Police said only one of the three men said they had attended the protests that had swept the city earlier that day. They did not say which man it was.
One witness said he was visiting from Tennessee and staying with his father, who lives near where the shooting unfolded.
This witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he heard a loud siren about 1:30 a.m. and heard tires screech and a car door slam. He looked outside and saw two police officers get out of a car and approach a group of men as if the officers planned to search the men. Suddenly, both officers backed off quickly and the witness saw at least one muzzle flash. He said he heard five to six shots.
"I don’t know who shot first," he said.
Lisa Kirk, who lives in an apartment near the scene, said she awoke to the sound of sirens, looked outside and heard gunshots in the area of SunTrust Mortgage. "There were three shots very, very quickly in a row,” she said. "A police officer kept saying, ‘Get in your car, get in your car. Then the cavalry arrived from every direction."
Some of the police cars jumped the median on Semmes Avenue and the officers blocked off surrounding streets, she said.
Kirk also said she saw police escorting a detainee afterward and that she was surprised by how calm the police appeared.
Police said in a news release that the RPD’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting and prepare a report for the police chief and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
This appears to be the first officer-involved shooting in the city this year, according to independent records kept by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Police could not confirm that on Tuesday.
Last year, Richmond officers were involved in two separate shootings, neither of which was fatal.
In 2018, RPD officers shot four people, killing two.
In one of the fatal shootings, in May 2018, an officer shot Marcus-David Peters, who was unarmed, naked and in a mental health crisis when he charged the officer. In December of that year, two officers killed a man who refused to drop the knife he was using to attack a woman in the backyard of her home on Cary Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(26) comments
Peaceful protestors open fire on two Richmond police officers, injuring two of them. The shooter, who was swiftly taken into custody, was charged with violating the curfew and disturbing the peace. Governor Northam and Police Chief William Smith both issued statements of empathy for the peaceful shooter, saying they shared his pain and anger. Chief Smith said he will also investigate why the officers responded so quickly to reports of an armed person.
In England, thanks to tough common sense gun control laws, police don’t even generally need to carry guns.
And the gun murder rate is a microscopic fraction of what it is in the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Flaky .... England certainly does not want you coming to live there ..... they don't want a reason to all start buying guns again. Period.
Not many shootings in the Great B., bombs more often suit the purposes there.
Get your spray paint, join the looters and get your flat screen with your brothers Tick.
Guns don't kill people, thugs and criminals with guns kill people, a FACT. Democrats want to take guns from law abiding citizens, while leaving illegal guns in the hands of their constituents, thugs criminals and looters...……..Want to reduce crime, substantially reduce gun violence and reclaim our streets so people can walk them without fear of being robbed or shot?...….. Vote out every Democrat in office, because they are allowing this rioting and looting to go on, almost 100% of the cities where the riots are the worst, are run by Democrats, a FACT.
Thugs and criminals without guns don’t shoot anybody... A FACT.
Hug-a-thug republicans keep trying to make it easier for thugs and criminals to get guns.
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Where are the protests over this? Oh wait .... it is the gun's fault right Drake?
No gun, no shooting. Right, Derek?
Have you been to the hood and tried to take their(illegally aquired) guns? Good luck with that.
In England, thanks to tough common sense gun control laws, police don’t even generally need to carry guns.
And the gun murder rate is a microscopic fraction of what it is in the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
@Drake D. Butler - They use acid-n-the face and knives to assault and disfigure people in England. Why don't you move there to avoid the gun violence in the U.S.?
And that STILL kills fewer citizens than guns do.
And Americans kill with acid and knives as well, so what’s YOUR point?
No you just get knifed to death there now - how stupid to think police shouldn't be armed. Why don't you join and see how safe you feel on the streets.
And there are still only a fraction of gun AND knife deaths in England compared to the USA.
You’re not convincing anyone.
Drake's comment has absolutely no factual basis, a FACT.
Fred’s criticism doesn’t include a single FACT.
Take the cops guns. Should solve everything.
You idiot
Hey... you can’t argue with success.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
“Two police officers shot” .... No story there .....
The suspect that was shot ….. How is he doing?... Was he treated well, and was his civil rights abused? ….. And was he black?
If not ….. no story there either. Period.
Spacy Peter would rather shut down the news than see bad news for gun nuts.
Annnnd touchè!
Spacy Peter would rather shut down Flaky Drakie, than continue to see him blame guns on the idiocy of nuts who act like every day is protest, and riot day. Period.
They have gun nut idiots in England, too. But they also have tougher gun control laws that produce amazing results like this.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Annnnd touchè!
@Drake D. Butler - What is a "gun nut", exactly? Please expand on the meaning implied by your name-calling.
Oh, you know. A pro-gun science denier who won’t admit to the facts.
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
“WHY HAWAI‘I HAS AMERICA’S LOWEST RATES OF GUN VIOLENCE
Hawai‘i is the only state that requires all firearms to be registered—both rifles and handguns. All police departments are required to run background checks on anyone trying to purchase a gun.”
Drake !!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.