Richmond police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred before a warehouse fire and are seeking the public’s help locating two other suspects
At 2:22 a.m. on Nov. 1, the Richmond Fire Department responded to the first block of Thurman Street, which is located along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor in South Richmond, for a report of a warehouse fire.
After the fire was suppressed, firefighters found Anthony S. Wheeler, 35, of Charles City County down and unresponsive in the warehouse, the authorities said. He had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Major Crimes detectives have been investigating, and last week a suspect, Marquise J. Culpepper, 20, of the 2400 block of Hull Street, who was in custody on unrelated charges, was charged in the Thurman Street incident. He faces charges of murder, use of a firearm in a felony, robbery and arson. Additional charges are pending, police said.
Detectives currently have outstanding warrants for Roquanta R. Beard, 18, of the 3400 block of Ritter Street, and for Johntae D. Sauls, 18, of the 3400 block of Maury Street, in connection with the incident. Investigators are seeking information on their whereabouts.
Anyone with information about the slaying, or knows the whereabouts of Beard or Sauls, is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
