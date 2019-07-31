A Panera Bread restaurant in Henrico County caught fire Tuesday night after a torch being used by construction personnel caused duct work to ignite.
No injuries were reported.
Just after 10 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Panera in the 8800 block of Staples Mill Road, near the intersection with Parham Road. Construction crews were in the middle of removing a kitchen oven and hood for replacement when a torch being used to cut duct work caused the inside of the duct to catch on fire.
The workers tried to use a fire extinguisher without success and called 911. Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the fire, limiting damage to the duct and the area of the roof where the duct comes out of the restaurant.
It was not immediately clear whether the Panera will be open for business Wednesday.
