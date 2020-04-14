A man sentenced to life in prison 40 years ago for the murder of a Richmond police officer, who was shot four times in the head after making a traffic stop, has been granted parole and is scheduled to be released soon from the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The decision sparked outrage in the law enforcement community, with Richmond's police chief calling for an immediate review of the process that led to the decision.
Adrianne L. Bennett, chair of the Virginia Parole Board, confirmed Tuesday that the panel voted 4-1 on Friday to grant parole for Vincent Lamont Martin, 64, who was convicted in the Nov. 13, 1979, slaying of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors, who was 23.
"This has been been an extremely difficult decision for the Parole Board due to the nature of the crime and the understandable victim impact and objection," Bennett wrote in an email. "The Parole Board’s decision to grant parole is not intended to diminish the life or service of Officer Connors. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Officer Connors."
Bennett said that Martin already has served 40 years in prison and been eligible for parole for the past 26 years, adding that a "dark cloud of uncertainty looms over his convictions."
Richmond Police Chief William Smith released the following statement on Tuesday:
“Vincent Martin was convicted and sentenced to death by a jury of his peers for the execution of Police Officer Michael Connors, an officer who had simply made a traffic stop and was ambushed on his approach to the vehicle. I am personally dismayed by the actions of the Virginia Parole Board and I know that all Richmond police officers, past and present, expect that their lives and sacrifices would carry more weight and value in society than to allow this person’s release.
"I am further concerned that the investigation was conducted by the Parole Board’s chair, an investigation than did not include the department nor the evidence of the crime. I would hope that an immediate review of this entire proceeding be conducted by an impartial body and afterwards his release can be weighed given all evidence and testimony of family, officers and investigators.”
Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said efforts were under way to block Martin's release.
"We are appalled and disappointed with the Parole Board’s decision to release Vincent Martin," Schrad said in an email. "This is a felony murder case involving the brutal killing of Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors which should not be considered for parole. The Connors family is grieving again over the lack of concern for the impact on their family, and it is a slap in the face to every law enforcement officer in Virginia."
"This person is hardly worthy of the consideration of parole, much less being released into society," said retired Richmond police Officer Tom MacKnight, who was a friend of Connors and alerted police agencies and state lawmakers of the parole board's decision. "Prison time is supposed to be punishment, not social justice. Granting parole is an absolute travesty of justice, and makes a mockery of the justice system. This must be blocked."
In a letter drafted Tuesday, the police chiefs association urged Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin to "do everything possible to prevent the release of this violent criminal," noting that Martin was denied parole in 2018 and has two prior convictions for armed robbery.
McEachin could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.
In a phone interview, Bennett said police organizations are conducting a "pressure campaign" to stop Martin's release in an environment where "facts don't matter."
"There has not been any inquiry as to what the basis of the parole board's decision was and why," she added. "It's just their demanding that Vincent Martin die in prison."
In her prepared remarks, Bennett said Martin's conviction was "based primarily upon the conflicting testimony of cooperating co-defendants – all convicted of violent felonies themselves. They too were convicted of murdering the officer, but were sentenced to very little time for Officer Connors’ death, having completed their sentence in the 1980s and early 1990s."
"The co-defendants testified that they were promised nothing in exchange for their testimony, but they were rewarded handsomely weeks later with minor sentences, which were tantamount to a slap on the wrist for taking the life of Officer Connors," Bennett added.
"Over the decades, Vincent Martin has demonstrated himself to be a trusted leader, peacemaker, mediator and mentor in the correctional community," Bennett said.
"The decision to release Martin was not taken lightly by the Parole Board," Bennett said. "After much deliberation and for foregoing reasons, the Parole Board, by a super majority of four votes, granted parole to Vincent Martin."
Connors was shot to death at Linden and Main streets after making a routine traffic stop of a car, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch news accounts.
The officer stopped the car containing four men about 2:05 a.m., shortly after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of W. Grace St. Connors was unaware of the robbery when he made the stop and had his fully loaded police revolver in his hand when he died.
A co-defendant, Ronnie Fauk, was arrested about 1 p.m. on the day of Connors' murder.
He later implicated Martin as the man who shot Connors. Martin was convicted of capital murder in February 1980 and sentenced to die. On Aug. 10, 1980, the Virginia Supreme Court overturned Martin's death sentence.
Bennett said she wouldn't comment on Martin's guilt or innocence, but noted, "There is certainly a dark cloud of injustice" in this case.
"The parole board conducts an investigation in every parole matter," Bennett explained. "In this particular case, the investigation warranted a deeper review of the circumstances surrounding the case, including a reading of old trial transcripts. We've spent a lot of time researching the case."
"When you talk about parole, you really want to look at mitigating and aggravating circumstances," she added. "And it's within the parole board's discretion to consider, as a mitigating circumstance, an unfair judicial process."
Bennett said granting a person convicted of murder and sentenced to life requires a "supermajority" of the parole board, and that's what occurred.
"At the time Mr. Martin was sentence to life, he was sentence to life with the possibility of parole," noted Bennett, who will leave the parole board Wednesday to begin work on Thursday as a juvenile and domestic relations court judge in Virginia Beach. "So he's been eligible since 1994."
Virginia ended parole for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995.
Bennett said Martin's release from prison is "imminent" and will occur after the Virginia Department of Corrections verifies his post-release "home plan."
"He has an acceptable home plan to the parole board," she said.
Bennett emphasized that the board's decision to release Martin had nothing to do with COVID-19 and the governor's decision to begin releasing inmates in state prisons with good behavior and a year or less to serve on their sentences, if backed by the General Assembly.
Cheryl Nici-O'Connell, a former Richmond police officer who was shot and wounded on duty in 1994, said Richmond United for Law Enforcement is calling for the parole board's decision to be rescinded.
In a release, she contends that the parole board is releasing Martin without requiring or allowing him to participate in a state re-entry program, which usually runs about 5-6 months prior to release.
'How is an individual who is institutionalized after a life of violence that never held a job supposed to re-enter society and become a productive non-violent member of a world that he knows nothing about?" she wrote. "Amidst the COVID 19 pandemic, there are no jobs or employment for law abiding citizens, much less for those convicted of robbery, capital murder, and other violent crime convictions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
This is absolutely a disgrace ! He was tried and convicted of murdering Officer Connors and should spend the rest of his life in prison. Typical of the Democrat appointed Parole Board. One can only wonder what type of Judge the chairman will be in Va Beach ??
On November 13, 1979, Richmond Police Officer Michael Patrick Connors stopped a vehicle going the wrong way down a street near VCU
Unbeknownst to him the four occupants had just robbed the 7-11 at Grace and Madison Streets. One of them, Vincent Martin, already a convicted robber, exited the vehicle, shot Officer Connors in the face, then four more times as he lay on the ground.
Martin, denied parole 21 times, was recently paroled by the current Parole Board.
As a Citizen this is a tragedy.
If you have the time, see below!
💙🖤 Please E-Mail the
Commonwealth of Virginia Parole Board to request that they repeal their decision to release Vincent Lamont Martin-DOC Inmate # 1156982 who brutally murdered Richmond Police Officer Michael Patrick Connors on 11/13/1979, be repealed on the grounds that the Parole Board did not have all of the facts and available information to make a decision. E-Mail MUST INCLUDE Vincent Lamont Martin's name and DOC Inmate # on all correspondance and REQUEST THAT YOUR E-MAIL BE FORWARDED TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PAROLE BOARD! E-Mail Should Be Sent to: lisa.bowen@vpb.virginia.gov Please use E-Mail to send an E-Mail as the Parole Board will not receive any letters sent via US Mail due to COVID 19 closure. You may also write a letter and attach your letter or use a form letter from a website which will be up soon. Follow Richmond United for Law Enforcement on Facebook for updates on ths case and when the website is up! If you share this Post-please copy and paste above information listed above to ensure your voice is heard. Justice for Mike-🖤💙🖤
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.