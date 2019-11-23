A man who was hit by a vehicle Saturday in Richmond died at the hospital from his injuries, police said.
The call about a pedestrian being hit along the 900 block of Chamberlayne Parkway came in at 5:40 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the accident scene.
The man who was hit was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead soon after arriving, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jarron Peterson at 646-1511, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
