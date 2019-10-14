A pedestrian was fatally struck Monday evening while crossing Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County.
About 7:25 p.m., a woman was crossing North Courthouse Road at Southlake Boulevard, about a half-mile south of Midlothian Turnpike, when she was struck by a Ford Focus traveling north on Courthouse, police said.
The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped, police said.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
That’s a huge intersection, hard to cross in one traffic light cycle.
