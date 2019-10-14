Ambulance lights
THINKSTOCK

A pedestrian was fatally struck Monday evening while crossing Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County.

About 7:25 p.m., a woman was crossing North Courthouse Road at Southlake Boulevard, about a half-mile south of Midlothian Turnpike, when she was struck by a Ford Focus traveling north on Courthouse, police said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped, police said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription