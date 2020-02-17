ambulance lights

A Henrico County woman was fatally struck Friday while walking near the intersection of Staples Mill and Bethlehem roads.

Henrico police identified the victim as Shelly Johnson, 41, in a news release Monday. She was a county resident, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, Johnson was walking from the 4000 block of Bethlehem Road toward a convenience store at the intersection with Staples Mill Road when she was hit about 6 a.m. Friday.

A Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound on Staples Mill struck her, and the driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, police said.

First responders provided aid to Johnson, who had critical injuries, and took her to a hospital. Detectives were notified Monday that she had died.

