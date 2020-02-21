Police lights

Police are investigating a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday night in Richmond.

Police said an unidentified vehicle hit a male pedestrian wearing a yellow and white coat in the 2200 block of Magnolia Street between 8:50 and 9:10 p.m.

The vehicle left the scene heading east on Magnolia toward Mechanicsville Turnpike. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. 

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Jarron Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Anyone with a tip can also use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

