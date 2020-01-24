Ambulance lights

Henrico County police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle along Staples Mill Road on Friday night.

At 8:17 p.m., authorities received an emergency call reporting a crash just south of the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Parham Road, near Heisler Avenue. The struck pedestrian died at the scene.

No other information about the crash was immediately released. Police said additional details, including the victim's identity, would be made public as soon as detectives are able to release the information.

Four nights earlier in Henrico, about 2 miles to the west, a man suffered significant injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing West Broad Street just southeast of the Westland Shopping Center.

Police said the driver, 50-year-old Edward Scholte of Henrico, was charged with DUI and felony hit-and-run, as well as DUI maiming.

On Wednesday, Henrico police said a person of interest had been identified in the death of an 89-year-old woman, Rosa Brown, walking along Laburnum late last month. The person of interest's identity and a description of the vehicle were not released.

