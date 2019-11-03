ambulance lights

A person has died after being struck by a car while crossing Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County on Sunday afternoon.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which occurred at 12:01 p.m. on eastbound Mechanicsville Turnpike before the intersection at Bell Creek Road, according to sheriff's Sgt. Steve DiLoreto.

The person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department is waiting to identify the person, pending notification of next of kin.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the crash call the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

