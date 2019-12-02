A pedestrian who was attempting to cross Jefferson Davis Highway was fatally struck on Monday.
Chesterfield County police said the pedestrian was hit just after 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, which is near Dundas Road and about a half-mile south of Chippenham Parkway.
The driver of a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis when they hit the pedestrian, police said. The person was taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries. The driver remained at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
