A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening while trying to cross Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico County, authorities said.
At about 7:20 p.m., Henrico police responded to a report of a traffic crash on Nine Mile Road near its intersection with Newbridge Road.
Once they arrived at the scene, officers determined that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Nine Mile Road.
The pedestrian was killed by the impact, the police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with authorities.
Nine Mile Road was temporarily closed between Forest Avenue and Newbridge Road. A police crash team was investigating at the scene.
