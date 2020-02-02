ambulance lights

A pedestrian who was trying to cross northbound Interstate 95 in Petersburg was struck by an SUV on Sunday morning, the state police said.

At about 7:50 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at northbound I-95 at the 51 mile marker.

According to a trooper's preliminary investigation, a man crossed all southbound lanes of I-95 on foot, went over a barrier and was attempting to cross northbound I-95 when he was hit by a 2011 Mercedes SUV in the left lane.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The woman who was driving the Mercedes was wearing her seat belt and was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

