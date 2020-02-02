A pedestrian who was trying to cross northbound Interstate 95 in Petersburg was struck by an SUV on Sunday morning, the state police said.
At about 7:50 a.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at northbound I-95 at the 51 mile marker.
According to a trooper's preliminary investigation, a man crossed all southbound lanes of I-95 on foot, went over a barrier and was attempting to cross northbound I-95 when he was hit by a 2011 Mercedes SUV in the left lane.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The woman who was driving the Mercedes was wearing her seat belt and was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Memo it’s illegal to be on an interstate —— what is next crosswalks on the interstate? It is not the drivers fault.
