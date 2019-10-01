Virginia State Police are investigating a pair of crashes involving multiple vehicles that are causing delays along Interstates 95 and 85 on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers responded at 6:34 a.m. to two separate crashes on northbound I-95 just north of the Washington Street exit.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the one crash involved four vehicles, where one vehicle rear-ended another starting a chain reaction. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries as a result of the crash.
A second crash that involved six vehicles has sent four people to the hospital. Their injuries range from minor to serious, but none are believed to be life-threatening. In that crash, police said a vehicle trying to avoid the first crash sideswiped another causing another chain reaction crash.
Police said charges are pending and the crashes remain under investigation.
VDOT said the left two lanes of I-95 were closed during the investigation and cleanup. At 7:30 a.m. there were backups of one mile on I-95 and four miles on I-85. All backups were cleared by 9:15 a.m.
