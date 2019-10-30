Authorities are investigating an attempted carjacking Tuesday night at a New Kent County shopping center that sent two male victims to the hospital.
The New Kent Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a call at 11:44 p.m. where the caller said two people had been injured in the parking lot of The Forge Center at 9030 Pocahontas Trail in Providence Forge.
The two male victims said they had been confronted by at least 3 armed males and shot in the course of what appears to be an attempted carjacking. The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The suspects reportedly fled east on Pocahontas Trail before police arrived.
Anyone with information can call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app as well.
