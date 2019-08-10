At least seven people are being treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shootings across Richmond on Saturday.
Police responded to three shootings with six victims between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and a seventh victim showed up at a local hospital at 5 a.m.
The first shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond. Police said two men and two women self-transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds that aren't considered life-threatening.
Then, at 2:34 a.m. police responded to the 00 block of S. 20th Street in Shockoe Bottom for a shooting. Officers determined that a man had taken himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that isn't considered life-threatening.
Police responded to a third shooting at 4:10 a.m. in the area of N. 3rd and Custer streets on the city's North Side. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
At 5 a.m., police were notified of a seventh shooting victim, an adult male, who had arrived at a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Oh we don’t have a gun problem in Richmond, do we?
Seven more of our fellow citizens suffering from gunshots.... and cowardly republicans Cox and Norment ran away from debating gun laws on the floor of the General Assembly in the light of day. The result ? More shootings in Richmond.
In other large first first world democracies shootings of all types happen much less frequently than in the USA because of tough common sense gun control laws. Our legislators need to put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and pass similar laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun shootings
Of course, no law recently passed or proposed would do anything to stop the violent criminals who prey upon each other AND everyone else.
I guess it is more of those conservative people from the suburbs with concealed-carry permits running around shooting innocent city residents in the wee hours of the morning. I guess the legislature needs to pass laws against such nefarious activity.
There are common elements to all the shootings. Same areas, same people. Institute "stop and frisk" with stiff penalties, and you will see an improvement.
"Stop and frisk" would violate the Fourth Amendment-- even though it is often a valuable tool for police in certain areas.
