At least seven people are being treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shootings across Richmond on Saturday.

Police responded to three shootings with six victims between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and a seventh victim showed up at a local hospital at 5 a.m.

The first shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond. Police said two men and two women self-transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds that aren't considered life-threatening.

Then, at 2:34 a.m. police responded to the 00 block of S. 20th Street in Shockoe Bottom for a shooting. Officers determined that a man had taken himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that isn't considered life-threatening. 

Police responded to a third shooting at 4:10 a.m. in the area of N. 3rd and Custer streets on the city's North Side. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. 

At 5 a.m., police were notified of a seventh shooting victim, an adult male, who had arrived at a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

