At least seven people are being treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shootings across Richmond on Saturday.
Police responded to three shootings with six victims between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and a seventh victim showed up at a local hospital at 5 a.m.
The first shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond. Police said two men and two women "self-transported" to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds that aren't considered life-threatening.
Then at 2:34 a.m., police responded to the first block of South 20th Street in Shockoe Bottom for a shooting. Officers determined that a man had taken himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening.
Police responded to a third shooting at 4:10 a.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue and Custer Street on the city's North Side. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
At 5 a.m., police were notified of a seventh shooting victim, an adult male, who had arrived at a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The shootings come on the heels of what has already been a violent August in the city. In the first 24 hours of the month, a wave of shootings left three people dead and six injured.
On Friday evening, a man was shot and killed in daylight at the Mosby Court public housing community in the city's East End.
Police have identified the victim as Cortez L. Wright, 28, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers received a report for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street around 7:46 p.m. Friday, and upon arrival, found Wright dead at the scene.
“This homicide occurred during the daylight and we believe several people were out in the area at that time,” Major Crimes Capt. James Laino said in a news release. “We are asking anyone with information to please come forward.”
Citizens still getting shot up in our streets. And what did republicans Cox and Norment do when Governor Northam re-convened the general assembly to address the issue? They turned tail and ran away rather than have common sense gun control debated in the light of day with the votes of all members of the general assembly on the record. It's time for VA to pick leaders who DON'T run away from the tough issues.
Shootings need to be addressed with laws and votes, not thoughts and prayers.
Oh we don’t have a gun problem in Richmond, do we?
Not a gun problem but more like a cultural problem.
Yes, a gun problem. There are far fewer gun deaths in similar cultures with common sense gun control laws. For example:
"“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
I live out in Hanover and there are many more guns per-capita than in Richmond.........yet it is much safer than the city. Maybe it is PEOPLE who are the problem rather than guns.
Seven more of our fellow citizens suffering from gunshots.... and cowardly republicans Cox and Norment ran away from debating gun laws on the floor of the General Assembly in the light of day. The result ? More shootings in Richmond.
In other large first first world democracies shootings of all types happen much less frequently than in the USA because of tough common sense gun control laws. Our legislators need to put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and pass similar laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun shootings
Of course, no law recently passed or proposed would do anything to stop the violent criminals who prey upon each other AND everyone else.
Laws like those recently passed (none) or proposed generally result in fewer deaths in the states that have them.
"States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up"
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/27/states-with-strict-gun-laws-have-fewer-firearms-deaths-heres-how-your-state-stacks-up.html
You go right on believing that skewed nonsense if you want to........but stop lumping suicides, police killings and justifiable self-defense shooting deaths in with murders. You are probably going to be a lot safer in jurisdictions with higher rates of legal gun ownership than cities which prohibit possession or carrying of firearms.
I guess it is more of those conservative people from the suburbs with concealed-carry permits running around shooting innocent city residents in the wee hours of the morning. I guess the legislature needs to pass laws against such nefarious activity.
There are common elements to all the shootings. Same areas, same people. Institute "stop and frisk" with stiff penalties, and you will see an improvement.
"Stop and frisk" would violate the Fourth Amendment-- even though it is often a valuable tool for police in certain areas.
Terry v. Ohio (1968)
Holding: Stop and frisks do not violate the Constitution under certain circumstances.
A MAJOR common element to all shootings ever is GUNS. Other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control laws have REMARKABLY fewer gun murders than the USA. England, for example...
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
