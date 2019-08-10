Police lights

At least seven people are being treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shootings across Richmond on Saturday.

Police responded to three shootings with six victims between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and a seventh victim showed up at a local hospital at 5 a.m.

The first shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond. Police said two men and two women "self-transported" to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds that aren't considered life-threatening.

Then at 2:34 a.m., police responded to the first block of South 20th Street in Shockoe Bottom for a shooting. Officers determined that a man had taken himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening. 

Police responded to a third shooting at 4:10 a.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue and Custer Street on the city's North Side. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. 

At 5 a.m., police were notified of a seventh shooting victim, an adult male, who had arrived at a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The shootings come on the heels of what has already been a violent August in the city. In the first 24 hours of the month, a wave of shootings left three people dead and six injured.

On Friday evening, a man was shot and killed in daylight at the Mosby Court public housing community in the city's East End.

Police have identified the victim as Cortez L. Wright, 28, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers received a report for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street around 7:46 p.m. Friday, and upon arrival, found Wright dead at the scene.

“This homicide occurred during the daylight and we believe several people were out in the area at that time,” Major Crimes Capt. James Laino said in a news release. “We are asking anyone with information to please come forward.”

