A person has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting Sunday night in Henrico County.
Henrico police said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the homicide. The names of the person charged and the person slain were being withheld until next of kin can be notified. Police couldn't say Monday whether the two people knew each other.
Detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to the homicide, which occurred about 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Mill Road.
