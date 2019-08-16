Richmond police have a person of interest in custody in connection to the death of Suzanne A. Fairman, a VCU administrator who was found dead in a bathtub in her Stratford Hills home this May.
Police said Friday the man being held will remain in custody until formal charges are filed.
“Detectives identified this person within days of the homicide when he was jailed on charges not directly related to our case,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “While I wish we could have said something sooner to calm the fears of the community, we couldn’t speak to the matter publicly until we were further along with the investigation.”
Police responded at 11:07 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 to Fairman's home in the 7400 block of Tanglewood Road for a welfare check. According to a search warrant in the case, she was supposed to travel to Florida but never arrived.
Officers found her unresponsive, face down in a bathtub with the water running and a bloody knife on the counter nearby, according to the warrant. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fairman, 53, was a longtime administrator at Virginia Commonwealth University. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was asphyxia.
According to the search warrant, detectives inventoried bedding, gloves, a bandana, a knife and a cord, as well as several computers and electronic devices.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
