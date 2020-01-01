Richmond slaying

Richmond's homicide toll for the new year got off to an early start Wednesday. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of North Ave., at 12:15 a.m.

The adult victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. There is no suspect information to provide at this time. No further details were available. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

