Two Petersburg cousins, 16, were indicted Thursday on robbery and firearm charges in the December holdup of a delivery driver who was shot and wounded but manged to return fire after grabbing his assailant’s gun.
Dae’veion Anthon’dre Jones and Nasir Amen Eatrice Jones were indicted by a Petersburg grand jury on two counts each of robbery with a gun and one count each of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Dae’veion Jones also was indicted on a charge of malicious wounding.
They are accused of accosting and robbing a delivery driver for Muncheese Restaurant on South Crater Road as he was making a food run to a home near St. Mark Street and Virginia Avenue about 8 p.m. on Dec. 18. But the order he was delivering was a set-up for a robbery, authorities said.
Police responded at 8:13 p.m. to the 600 block of St. Mark Street and to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue for separate calls of people being shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a man — later determined to be the driver — on St. Mark Street, and a teenage boy on Virginia Avenue. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals.
Authorities said one of the teens demanded money and threatened to shoot the deliver driver if he didn’t comply. But the driver “fought them off,” police said, by grabbing the suspect’s gun and opening fire, hitting the teen male suspect. One of the teens also opened fire with a shotgun, striking the driver on the left side of his body.
Trial dates for the two defendants will be set on April 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.