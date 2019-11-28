Police crime scene generic

A double shooting in Petersburg left one person dead and another person injured late Wednesday. The homicide was the city's 18th of the year, surpassing last year's record annual total.

Petersburg police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday to the 800 block of McKenzie Street after receiving a report of two people shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other person was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe the shooting took place around the area of High Street and University Boulevard, and not where the two people were found. No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information should call Petersburg police at (804) 732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going online to www.pdcrimesolvers.org or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

