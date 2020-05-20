A young Petersburg man who was found dead earlier this month died of a gunshot wound to the chest in what has been ruled a homicide, the state medical examiner's office said this week.
About 7 a.m. on May 8, the body of 20-year-old Marcus A. Jones was discovered about 200 yards inside the Petersburg Sports Complex on Ballpark Road, near the intersection of Birdsong and Johnson roads.
Family members at the scene identified Jones as the victim; Petersburg police have not provided any information about the killing.
After Jones' body was found, investigators discovered a second crime scene about 2 miles away in the 1900 block of Berkeley Avenue that was believed to be related to the slaying. There, detectives examined a red vehicle parked on the street with its rear window shattered, possibly from gunfire.
Jones, who was slain three days before his 21st birthday, was a graduate of Petersburg High School and attended John Tyler Community College, according to his obituary. He played in the band at Petersburg High School and the Virginia State University Marching Band, the obituary said.
Jones also was a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and in the dance ministry. He loved drawing and designing pants and shirts to his own style, according to his obituary, and enjoyed helping others with their cellphones and computers.
