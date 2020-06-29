A Petersburg man has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of a Dinwiddie County woman and her pregnant daughter who were killed when the suspect's car slammed into the victims' vehicle while being pursued by police.
Da'Ryel J. Harris, 30, also was charged with felony eluding police; reckless driving resulting in death; driving without a license, second offense; and trespassing.
Harris is accused of killing Christi Noelle, 42, and her daughter, Kaitlyn Jarrett, 25, who was pregnant, in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. 460 and Baxter Road while fleeing a Prince George County police officer, authorities said.
Prince George police said an officer observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee at 10:26 a.m. Saturday traveling at high speed on northbound Interstate 295 near the three-mile marker. Police verified with radar that the vehicle was traveling 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The Jeep was observed exiting I-295 at exit 3B, and heading westbound on U.S. 460 (County Drive) into Petersburg. While still trying to catch up to the Jeep, the officer observed the Jeep crash head-on into two vehicles heading east on County Drive, police said.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash in the 2800 block of County Drive. Multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals, police said. One of the two women fatally injured died at the scene.
According to a gofundme account set up for Jarrett, she was a mother to a son and pregnant with a second child.
Harris was being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending a hearing Monday in Petersburg General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
wait for it...........................................
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.