Police are investigating the death of a young Petersburg man who was fatally shot in the city early Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded about 1:12 p.m. to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street after receiving a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The victim was identified as Brandson Williams, 20.
The killing is Petersburg's 17th homicide of the year, which ties the record set by the city in 2018.
Williams' fatal shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. You can also use the P3 Tips app for smartphones or go to P3tips.com.
