Ambulance lights

A Petersburg man was killed in a head-on collision on Chippenham Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., Antonio S. Alli, 36, of the 800 block of West Wythe Street, was driving north on the parkway when, just north of the Huguenot Road interchange, his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound travel lanes, where it struck a pickup truck head-on.

Alli was the only person in the car he was driving. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the pickup truck, its only occupant, was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators with the Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene where they interviewed witnesses, collected evidence, and took measurements.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash to call RPD Crash Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

