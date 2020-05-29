A Petersburg man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder for shooting a man he didn't know in the back during a petty dispute that didn't personally involve him.
"It makes no sense," Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson said of the Dec. 29, 2018, killing of Demonte Adkins, 21, who had no connection to his killer, Jason Ramon Lee, 22.
The convoluted dispute that led to Adkins' slaying was between Adkins, Lee's girlfriend and a female friend of Adkins whom he had allegedly hit earlier. The women arrived at the Petersburg East apartment where Adkins was staying to "teach him a lesson about hitting women."
Lee, who had no stake in the argument, shot Adkins in the back as ran from a back bedroom in an attempt to flee. Lee later admitted that he didn't know what was going when he opened fire as Adkins bolted.
Lee's girlfriend, Sacorra Anthony, and Adkins' friend, Denasia Gray, also were arrested and charged with murder, felony use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder.
In addition, police charged Deanna Gray, who also was inside the apartment when Adkins was killed, with similar charges. Yolanda Beasley, with whom Adkins was living, was charged with being accessory to murder after the fact.
All four women are awaiting trial.
The incident unfolded the evening of Dec. 28, 2018, after Adkins asked Denesia Gray in a phone call to come pick him up. She didn't pick up Adkins, and when Adkins later arrived at Petersburg East Apartments, he and Gray got into an argument, Wilson said in a summary of evidence.
During the quarrel, Gray accused Adkins of hitting her, and she left the apartment. Gray then drove to her sister's residence, told her what happened, and they both went back to Adkins' apartment "to basically confront him," Wilson said.
Meanwhile, Gray also called Anthony, who also lives at Petersburg East and was with Lee, her boyfriend. Gray, Anthony and Lee then all converged at Adkins' apartment to confront him, Wilson said.
Adkins was in a bedroom with the door locked when the co-defendants entered the apartment, and they "began banging and kicking on the door to try and get him to come out," Wilson said.
Adkins initially resisted, telling them he wasn't coming out. But he suddenly came out running, "trying to get past these people," Wilson said. That's when Lee pulled a gun and opened fire, discharging three rounds.
One of the rounds hit Adkins in the back, passing through his body, killing him.
The murder weapon and the bullet that passed through Adkins were never found, but a 9mm cartridge casing was located in the apartment, Wilson said.
Lee fled the area and was apprehended four months later in Fayetteville, N.C. He initially denied any knowledge of the fatal shooting when questioned by police, but eventually admitted in testimony at his March 2 trial that he shot Adkins, Wilson said.
The jury that tried Lee deadlocked on whether to find him guilty of first-degree or second-degree murder, so a mistrial was declared, Wilson said. Danasia Gray and Sacorra Anthony both testified against him.
Lee, who also pleaded guilty to felony use of a firearm, will be sentenced on the charges later this year.
