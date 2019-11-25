A Petersburg mother and father were arrested after their 3-month-old boy on Sunday was found with a skull fracture, burns, bite marks, a broken sternum and broken arms and legs, Petersburg police said.
The child was so severely injured that he had to be placed in a medically induced coma by physicians, police said.
Authorities said they were notified at 3:05 p.m. Sunday of a 3-month-old boy being examined at a Richmond-area hospital with severe injuries to his head and body.
Petersburg detectives responded to Richmond, where they were informed about the extent of the child's injuries.
An investigation determined that the injuries occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Croatan Drive in Petersburg.
Investigators arrested the boy's parents — identified as Martino Jackson Sr., 29, and Lisa Katrina Lee, 34 — and charged each with aggravated malicious wounding, child abuse/neglect and failure to secure medical attention for an injured or battered child.
Both were being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending court appearances.
