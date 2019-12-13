Petersburg police has identified two men who were killed in separate shootings about two hours apart on Wednesday.
Royal A. Briggs, 43, of Petersburg, was identified as the person police found shot at 7:28 p.m. on the roadway in the first block of Cherry Street, near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Crater Road. He later died at a local hospital.
Zaquan C. Jones, 22, of Petersburg, was identified as the person found shot at 9:20 p.m. in the hallway of an apartment building on Betty Court near Dunedin Drive, which is off Fort Lee Road in western Petersburg. Jones died after being taken to a local hospital.
The slayings of Briggs and Jones are Petersburg's 19th and 20th homicide victims of 2019.
Police are seeking the public's help in solving both killings. Anyone with information, or was in the area of either shootings, is urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 732-4222. Tips also can be provided by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and successful conviction.
