Petersburg police on Tuesday identified a woman found dead early last week and a man who died five days later after being shot in a separate location in the city.
In the first case, police identified a woman whose body was discovered Oct. 13 on the property of Little Church Street Cemetery on Minega Street as Virginia Allen, 43, of Petersburg.
Police said Allen's remains were badly decomposed and likely had been at that location for several weeks. Her cause of death has not been determined.
In the second death, police identified a man who was fatally shot Friday in the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue as Hakim Browder, 21, of Petersburg. Browder died after being taken to a local hospital.
In a release, police listed both cases as "death investigations."
Police also are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on the morning of Oct. 8 on Johnson Road near Homestead Drive. Authorities have not released his name or cause of death. A police official last week said the man had a history of medical issues and investigators then did not suspect foul play.
Police said they need the public's help in investigating the deaths of Allen and Browder and urged anyone with information to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.