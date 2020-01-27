Two young men from Chesterfield and Dinwiddie counties have been identified as the victims of a double fatal shooting two weeks ago in Petersburg.
Robert Paul Pickett, 19, of Dinwiddie, and Travonte Williams, also 19, of Chesterfield, were found shot about 9:49 p.m. Jan. 11 after police were called to the 600 block of Commerce Street. Both died of their injuries after being taken to a local hospital.
Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.
Pickett, known as "Rah-Rah," was a member of Union Baptist Church in Hopewell and graduated in 2018 from Dinwiddie High School, according to his obituary notice. He enjoyed music and cooking, and had aspired to become a chef and HVAC technician.
Williams, who went by "Tra," was a 2018 graduate of Matoaca High School and had plans to attend school for truck driving and home repairs. He enjoyed spending time with his twin brother, according to his obituary.
The deaths are Petersburg's first and second homicides of this year.
The city recorded its third killing on Saturday with the shooting death of Dominque Hill, 30, who was found early Saturday morning at the intersection of Baylor Lane and Kirkham Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Two boys not even legally old enough to smoke dead at bye end of a gun barrel. And what would republicans do about it? “Thoughts and prayers”
In other large first world democracies with common sense gun control laws this sort of incident happens much less often. In England, AMAZINGLY less often.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.