Petersburg police have identified a woman who was fatally shot Sunday outside her home.
Police said Tuesday that officers and paramedics responded at 8:49 p.m. to the 100 block of Culpeper Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two people who had been shot.
Tara Browder, 33, who lived in the same block where the shooting occurred, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The other person who was shot, whose identity was not released, was treated at a hospital and released.
Authorities did not provide a possible motive or detail the circumstances that led to the shooting. Browder's death is the city's seventh homicide of the year.
Police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-121 or send tips to P3tips.com.
