A Chesterfield County man found shot early Tuesday inside a vehicle parked on a residential driveway in Petersburg has died of his injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as Sean Allan Bassette, 30.

Petersburg police said they received multiple calls of shots being fired about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of S. Sycamore Street.

Responding officers discovered a man - later identified as Bassette - suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home. Bassette was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may have been in the area at the time to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or provide a tip using the P3tips app.

