Petersburg police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Commerce Street.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where they died.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3tips app or go to P3tips.com.

