Petersburg police are investigating the death of a person near the Petersburg Sports Complex.
Police said in postings on Twitter and Facebook that they are at a location near Birdsong and Johnson roads for an active death investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them at P3tips.com.
