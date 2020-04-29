Police lights day

Petersburg police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who was found fatally shot Tuesday inside his grandparent's home in the East Walnut Hill community.

The boy, whose name is being withheld by police, was found dead after officers responded to a call at 10:22 a.m. in the 1700 block of Buckner Street.

Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said the boy was living at his grandparents' home with his mother.

Chambliss said the circumstances of the shooting, which occurred inside the house, remain under investigation and investigators are waiting for the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Family members were present when the incident occurred, Chambliss said.

Chambliss declined to say whether the firearm involved was owned by a family member, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

