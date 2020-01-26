Ambulance lights

The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating two shootings – one of which was fatal – that occurred within a couple blocks of each other early Saturday morning.

At around 2:34 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Halifax Street and found a woman who had been shot in her home during an attempted burglary/robbery, according to a press release. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was in stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to the intersection of Baylor’s Lane and Kirkham Street, less than two blocks from where the home invasion occurred, for the report of a person shot. Law enforcement officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was later identified as Dominque Hill of Petersburg, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police do not know whether the two shootings were related and are asking that anyone with information about either incident or who believes that they saw or heard something in the area contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips app or online at P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

