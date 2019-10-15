Petersburg police have opened death investigations after the bodies of two people were found less than a week apart in separate locations within the city.
In the first case, the body of a male was discovered on the morning of Oct. 8 on Johnson Road near Homestead Drive. The victim has been tentatively identified but police are waiting for the state medical examiner's final autopsy report before releasing his name and cause of death, said Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Travis Christian.
The man had a history of medical issues and investigators at this point do not suspect foul play, Christian said.
Then on Sunday, the body of a female was discovered on the property of Little Church Street Cemetery near Mingea Street and South Crater Road. The location is about five miles from where the man's body was found five days earlier.
Because the remains were badly decomposed, investigators could not determine whether the victim had any signs of trauma. The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for identification and cause of death, Christian said.
The body was found unclothed, although investigators recovered some articles of clothing nearby, Christian said. It was unknown whether the recovered clothing belonged to the victim, he added.
The victim's age has not been determined. Police believe her remains had been at that location for several weeks.
