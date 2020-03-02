You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy Todd Brookes (right) watches as his bloodhound, Hamma, finds and jumps up to identify subject John Lavender with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office during the eighth annual Louisa County Sheriff's Office K9 Bloodhound Seminar. The event features 25 dog teams training in a variety of scenarios, from high-traffic to rural areas.
Bloodhound K9 teams from Virginia and other states are training in Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange counties through Wednesday.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue are hosting the eighth annual K9 Bloodhound Seminar, which began Sunday.
Teams from the following agencies are participating: Richmond City Police Department, Henrico County Police Department, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Colonial Heights Police Department, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Newport News Police Department, Prince William County Police Department, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue, Summit Search & Rescue (Pennsylvania), Heaven Scent Search & Rescue (Pennsylvania) and Rock Hill City Police Department (South Carolina).
