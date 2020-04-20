A former family physician near Asheville, N.C. who, in an inexplicably savage crime, murdered his father and dumped his mutilated body in rural Virginia, is seeking a transfer from prison to a secure hospital.
Vince Gilmer, now 57, is serving a life sentence at the Marion Correctional Treatment Center for the 2004 slaying of his father, Dalton Gilmer, 60, who was strangled to death, had all 10 fingers cut off and whose body was left along a rural roadside in Washington County.
The slaying occurred just hours after Gilmer checked his father out of Broughton Hospital, a secure psychiatric hospital in North Carolina. Vince Gilmer was his father’s legal guardian and was ostensibly moving him from the hospital to a new home.
Unknown at the time of the slaying and for years afterwards, Gilmer, and almost certainly his father, suffered from Huntington’s disease, an often misdiagnosed neurological illness for which there is no cure and can lead to poor impulse control, compulsions, outbursts and other issues.
On Friday, his lawyers sent a conditional pardon request to Gov. Ralph Northam asking that Gilmer be transferred from Marion to one of the Virginia’s secure psychiatric hospitals until there is room for him at Broughton.
A similar request was made several years ago but rejected for unspecified reasons by outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe. At the time, Gilmer's lawyers hoped Gilmer could be transferred directly to Broughton. However, Broughton now has a waiting list for admissions.
Marion Correctional Treatment Center, according to Gilmer’s lawyers, will soon be unable to meet Gilmer’s medical needs. Huntington's disease is terminal and his condition will grow progressively worse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilmer also is requesting expedited consideration of Gilmer’s petition, said Henry P. Long III, one of Gilmer’s pro bono lawyers with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Richmond.
"Vince now is asking that his pardon be conditioned on his placement in a psychiatric hospital in Virginia, preferably one with a geriatric unit, while he seeks admission to Broughton," Long said.
He said that appropriate hospitals operated by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services are Eastern State Hospital, Western State Hospital, Catawba Hospital or Piedmont Geriatric Hospital.
Gilmer’s supporters contend that had the correct diagnosis been made before the trial – in which he represented himself - Gilmer would likely have been convicted of a less serious crime and be in a hospital now instead of a prison.
Experts have opined that at the time of the slaying, during his trial and later that Gilmer was not malingering, faking symptoms of an illness and clearly was suffering from Huntington’s disease. They say Gilmer will require increased and specialized care as his disease continues to progress.
DNA testing in 2013 proved Gilmer was suffering from Huntington’s disease. His case was the subject of the national radio show, "This American Life."
The physician who took over Gilmer’s rural North Carolina practice, Dr. Benjamin Gilmer – no relation – has become an advocate for Vince Gilmer and is writing a book in the hope of raising awareness about the mentally ill people being held in prisons and jails in the U.S.
