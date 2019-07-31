A 3-year-old pit bull found strangled in a dumpster outside a Richmond school is at least the third dog to be killed in animal abuse cases in the city this year.
About 2:30 p.m. Friday, Richmond Animal Care and Control officers recovered the pit bull’s body from a dumpster behind John B. Cary Elementary School, near Byrd Park, according to a Facebook post on the shelter’s page Wednesday. The pit bull appeared to have been strangled with a “hunter green slip lead leash,” the post said.
The dog was a spayed, black-and white female.
RACC officers believe the dog was dumped about an hour before her discovery, meaning the crime occurred in daylight, potentially in view of families at the school playground and at nearby Byrd Park, the post said.
Now, RACC is asking for the public’s help in gleaning any information about the abuse case.
“We are hopeful that someone saw something,” the post said. “No piece of information or recollection is insignificant. Please help us find the person/s responsible for this terrible crime.”
The pit bull’s death comes on the heels of the discovery in May of a dead dog, also a pit bull, shot in the head on the track at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in the East End.
And in February, another pit bull was intentionally set on fire in Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward. Named Tommie by rescuers, he died of his injuries days later.
A suspect in Tommie’s abuse was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in May.
Animal control authorities ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. People can also submit a tip through the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sadly there are way too many deranged people who have no understanding of compassion or common decency. I hope the perp is found and held responsible and serve time!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.