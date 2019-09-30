Authorities have charged a man in connection with the manufacture of methamphetamine after police searched his Chesterfield County home on Sunday.
Robert Trig Adams II, 37, of the 9000 block of Lyric Court, was arrested and charged with drug possession; conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act; allowing the presence of children during the manufacture of methamphetamine; possession, distribution of controlled paraphernalia; and a charge of common nuisance.
At about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, police arrived to execute a search warrant at the home in the 9000 block of Lyric Court. During the search, officers found evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine. Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to the scene to assist.
The home was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.
