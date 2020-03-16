An Ohio man has been charged with Friday’s robbery of the Wells Fargo branch in Ashland.

David Eugene Davis, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested on the same day as the robbery. He is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bail.

The robbery occurred about 3:20 p.m. at the bank in the 100 block of South Washington Highway, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Ashland police said the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force were involved in making the quick arrest.

