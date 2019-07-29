A Richmond man has been arrested in a paintball assault in the Gilpin Court neighborhood that cost another man his eye, police said Monday.
Kemontray L. Lamberts, 19, of the 1000 block of Saint James Street, was taken into custody on Thursday and is charged with malicious wounding in the July 22 case of aggravated assault.
Police arrived at a local hospital around 11:45 p.m. last Monday for a report of an assault. A man said he had been shot "several times in the chest and the back," as well as in his right eye, with a paintball gun, the police said. The assault occurred in the 1000 block of Saint James Street.
The victim lost his eye as a result of the incident. In a news release, Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards said the police department is taking the assault "very seriously."
“The victim had to undergo surgery and lost his eye because of the incident," Edwards said. "We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
On Friday, a driver was assaulted with a paintball gun in Chesterfield County. Police there said a man driving with his windows down was struck in the face, shoulders and back by paintballs at the intersection of Chester and West Hundred roads. He drove to a hospital and was treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
Police said four people were traveling in a 1977-1984 Chevrolet Suburban with a black-tint cap over its license plate. All four were wearing paintball gear and masks.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
