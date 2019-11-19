Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two men wounded, one critically, in a neighborhood in southern Chesterfield County.
Desean C. Davis, 21, of the 3500 block of Colonnade Drive, was apprehended Monday in Chesterfield with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Chesterfield police said Tuesday.
Davis is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
At about 11:42 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the area of Davis' block on Colonnade Drive for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home. The area is off Temple Avenue near the village of Ettrick.
Upon arrival, police found evidence of a shooting and learned that two men, ages 28 and 34, had been taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim had life-threatening injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, the police said. Both victims remain in the hospital.
Authorities said Davis "is known to the victims" and said the investigation indicates that the shooting was "domestic related."
Detectives obtained warrants charging Davis with possession of a firearm by a person involuntarily admitted to a facility and two counts each of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police are continuing their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.