A man and woman found dead in their Chesterfield County home last week is a likely case of murder-suicide, police said on Wednesday.
On May 4 at about 3:55 p.m., police responded to a home in the 2500 block of Reymet Road to check the welfare of the residents - both of whom had not been heard from in more than a week.
Inside, police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were identified by police Wednesday as Gilbert C. Booker Jr., 68, and his sister, Barbara A. Booker, 70. Both lived at the residence.
Although the investigation is ongoing, investigators said evidence suggests that Gilbert Booker shot his sister, and then then turned the gun on himself.
The shootings appear to be a case of murder-suicide, "but that's ultimately going to be up to the medical examiner to give us" a ruling on the manner of deaths, said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner.
"As far as I know, they've lived there for quite some time together," Conner said of the victims.
Conner said investigators haven't determined what circumstances may have led to the violence.
Anyone with any information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
