A Manakin-Sabot resident has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, after authorities found computers and other electronic devices containing the material in a residence in the 12000 block of Holly Lane.
William Kent Van Huss, 31, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant of the home was executed Feb. 4 by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC), including officers from the Virginia State Police, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, the Henrico County police and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.
According to officials with the Goochland Sheriff’s Office, the investigation remains open and there is no indication of local victim involvement.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lt. Chuck Henley with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.